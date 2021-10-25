3-member Team Headed By NCB DDG To Probe Bribery Claims Against Sameer Wankhede

A three-member Narcotics Control Bureau team headed by NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh will leave for Mumbai on Tuesday, October 26, to investigate the extortion and bribery allegations levelled against Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. As per sources, the NCB team will record the statements of all persons concerned, including Sameer Wankhede as well as actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager who has been named in the complaint filed by independent witness Prabhakar Sail.

The development comes hours after Sail met the Mumbai police officials at the Crime Branch. An FIR is likely to be filed against Wankhede over the bribery allegations. On the other hand, Wankhede has moved the Sessions Court, alleging that attempts were being made to arrest him and derail the probe in the Aryan Khan case.

A series of allegations have been levelled against Wankhede by Prabhakar Sail. On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a ₹18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede.

The three-member team of NCB will look into all allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the Drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai: NCB Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

NCB DDG assures 'fair' inquiry

Earlier today, NCB DDG Gyaneswar Singh had spoken exclusively to Republic TV regarding the extortion charges against Wankhede. The NCB DDG condemned the personal attacks against the officer but assured that all professional allegations would be probed in a fair and transparent manner.

"Certain facts have been reported through social media by our independent witness. The report has been forwarded to this headquarters. DG NCB has taken cognizance and the inquiry will be conducted. It is not right to attack anyone personally, but all professional allegations will be probed," Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic TV.

He also assured that the NCB would continue to fight the menace despite the personal attacks and accusations against the anti-drug trafficking body.

"I don't want to comment on any person. We are a professional organisation. We have 13 zones where we continue to fight the drug menace. During this, we do face attacks and reactions from cartels involved in this but, but we will continue to fight the menace in a professional manner," he stated.

