'3 More COVID Self-test Home Kits Coming': ICMR DG Assures 45 Lakh Daily Tests By End-June

As India struggles with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while addressing a press conference on Thursday-- shed the light on surge in total active cases of COVID and aim to increase the per-day number of COVID-19 tests. Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal and ICMR's director-general Dr Balram Bhargava addressed the briefing.

By the end of June, the Centre is aiming to increase the per-day number of COVID-19 tests to 45 lakh, said Dr Balram Bhargava. He further added that that the self-test home kits will also contribute to the increase in the process-- as another three other companies are in the pipeline with their respective kits.

"For home testing for COVID19, one company has already made the application, and 3 are in the pipeline. Within the next week, we should have another 3 companies," Dr Bhargava.

Dr Bhargava also explained the steps how to use Self-test home kits and said that within 3-4 days this should be available in the market

Step 1 is that you buy the test kit from a chemist;

Step 2- download a mobile app;

Step 3- conduct the test at home;

step 4- click mobile image and upload, the test result will be given

Earlier on Thursday, Pune's Mylab Discovery Solutions launched India's first-ever self-testing kit for COVID-19, which has received the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The ICMR DG further said that over 20 lakh tests were conducted on May 18 and 19 across the country, the highest ever figures. Despite this, the positivity rate has dropped to about 13 per cent.

"In the middle of February till early March, we were doing about 8 lakh tests per day and have increased that to 20 lakh. Yet our positivity percentage has fallen to 13 per cent from 28 per cent. We have to bring it down to 5 per cent. We aim to do 25 lakh tests per day by the end of this month and 45 lakh tests by the end of June," he said.

'More Rapid Antigen Tests should be done': ICMR DG

Dr Bhargava said that more Rapid Antigen Tests should be done because it can get results rapidly and then the patients could be isolated quickly,

ICMR DG speaks on DRDO's 2 DG drug

"The DRDO's 2-DG drug is a repurposed medicine, not a new medicine. It was earlier used for cancer treatment. Its trial results have been given to DCGI," he said.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, spoke about the state-wise status of COVID-19 in the country, He informed that nine states have between 50,000-1 lakh active cases, eight states in the country comprise more than 1 lakh active cases, and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,57,72,400

Total discharges: 2,23,55,440

Death toll: 2,87,122

Active cases: 31,29,878

Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)