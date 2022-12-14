3 Murders In 24-hours In Bihar, BJP Alleges Breakdown In Law & Order Situation In State

Three persons were murdered within a span of 24 hours in Bihar's Patna district, prompting the opposition BJP on Wednesday to allege complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.

Two persons were shot dead in broad daylight by armed assailants in Takiyapur area in Danapur sub-division of Patna district on Wednesday while a property dealer was killed by unidentified persons in Sabjapur area on Tuesday night, police said.

Protesting against the Takiyapur double murder case local residents of the area blocked Patna-Danapur road for several hours on Wednesday demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI that "the two deceased in Takiyapur area have been identified as Ankit Kumar and Rohit Kumar. We will soon nab the accused as they have been identified by officials who are investigating the case. Both deceased had recently come out from the jail and they knew the accused. All five were together when the incident took place at around 11 am on Wednesday.” "As per initial investigation they suddenly started fighting with each other over some trivial issue. Immediately after some time Ankit and Rohit were shot dead by other three persons. The accused managed to flee from the spot", said the SSP.

The district police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said, without divulging the names of the accused. The police will also nab the killers of Mantu Sharma, who was shot dead by unidentified persons in Sabjapura area in Danpur at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Wednesday visited Sabjapura area and met family members of Manu Sharma.

Talking to reporters Sinha said, "There is a complete breakdown of law and order situation in the state. The police force has become mute spectators of murders with people living under fear as there is no protection for their life and property".

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)