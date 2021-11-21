3 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,246

Itanagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,246 on Sunday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 43 active cases, while 54,923 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight on Thursday, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.41 per cent.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and Tawang district have the highest number of active cases at 10 each, followed by East Siang (six) and West Kameng (four).

The state has thus far tested 11,95,854 samples for COVID-19, including 342 on Saturday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.87 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,81,208 people have been inoculated thus far, including 5,007 on Saturday. PTI UPL ACD ACD

