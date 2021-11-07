3 New Cases Take Sikkim’s COVID Tally To 32,042

Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 32,042 on Sunday as three more persons tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered two new cases, followed by one in West Sikkim.

The state had reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection on Saturday.

The Himalayan state now has 135 active cases, while 31,176 people have recovered from the disease, and 332 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll remained at 399 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The state has thus far tested over 2.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 106 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim’s positivity rate and recovery rates are 2.8 per cent and 98.3 per cent respectively.

