3 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,632

Port Blair, Oct 10 (PTI) Three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,632, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the three new cases, one was detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here and the other two during contact tracing, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,492.

The archipelago now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,67,652 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.34 per cent.

A total of 4,56,241 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far of which 2,91,269 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 1,64,972 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. PTI COR RG RG

