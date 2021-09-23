3 Odisha Bakeries Sealed For Making Food Unfit For Human Consumption

Authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Thursday raided three bakeries and sealed them for allegedly making food items that are unfit for human consumption, an official said.

Food safety officials of the civic body seized bakery products and raw materials worth Rs two lakh from these units, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the three owners, he said.

"The units were running for three years without any licence and registered brand at Shikharpur area. We have received several complaints against them. During the raid, food items manufactured by these bakeries have been found unfit for human consumption," Cuttack Municipal Corporation health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra said. These bakeries used to sell their food items in open markets, particularly in rural areas, and were accused of not adhering to packaging norms, the official said.

Bakery items seized from the units have been sent to laboratories for quality testing, he added.

