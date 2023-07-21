3 Of Family Die Of Electrocution In UP's Budaun

Three members of a family were electrocuted in their sleep and as many were injured when a high-tension power line fell on them in Nai Basti locality here, police said on Friday. The incident occurred late on Thursday night when the victims were sleeping outside their house, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where their condition remains critical, police said. Those killed in the incident have been identified as Ishrat-bi (47), her daughter Nikki (30) and son Arun Khan (25), a police official said. District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said the kin of the deceased would get Rs 5 lakh compensation as per the norms. Benefits of other government schemes would also be provided to them, he said.

Kumar directed the officials of the electricity department to secure high-tension lines passing over houses in the district and repair dilapidated and dangling wires immediately. He said houses constructed beneath the high-tension power lines were unauthorized as no-objection certificate were not sought from the electricity department.