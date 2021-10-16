3 'planned to kill' man over love triangle; held with bomb, pistol: J'khand police

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill a person over a love triangle, were arrested with a crude bomb and a pistol in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended them from Medininagar area near Daltongunj Railway Station on Friday, a senior officer said.

"During interrogation, the three, all aged 19 years, admitted that they had planned to kill a person over a love triangle," Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said.

The police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from them.

An investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR SBN BDC BDC

