3 Pro-Khalistan Terrorists Nabbed In Haryana's Sonipat; AK-47, Foreign Pistols Recovered

In a major development, police arrested three Khalistani terrorists in Haryana's Sonipat. All three youths were associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). The trio used to get foreign funds and arms to increase terrorist activities in the country and Punjab. Their motive was to disturb the law and order situation in the state during Assembly elections.

According to police, one AK47, three foreign pistols and a huge quantity of live cartridges were recovered from them. The arrested youths have been identified as Sagar alias Binny, Sunil alias Pehelwan and Jatin alias Rajesh.

The three were in contact with Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh and Lakhvir Singh Rode. The medium of contact was social media, according to police. The funding used to come from Canada, Pakistan and Australia.

They used to get killing orders on social media. The Khalistani terrorists were reportedly behind the murder of a man named Avtar Singh. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

Police bust terror plot in Punjab's Moga, nab 3 with Pak weapons

Last month, Punjab Police had arrested three people with arms and ammunition in Moga district. The accused were trying to target a religious place. SSP Moga had said that these people had links with Canada-based Arshdeep. Notably, Arshdeep Dalla's name was also mentioned in the letter from Prime Minister's security to Punjab Police.

"In the month of Sept-2021, an associate of Canada based Arshdeep Singh Dalla, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)'s chief, a Moga based activist along with his associates of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) were apprehended with an IED, grenade and weapons, grenade and weapons in Bhikhiwind area, Taran Taran on 22.09.2021. These were suspected to be used for targeting VIP or BJP leaders. The presence of sleeper cells and anti-national elements in the area pose a serious threat to VVIP security," the letter stated.