Big Three Professional Institutes Contribute Rs 28.80 Crore Towards PM-CARES Covid Fund

Joining hands with the government in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India have contributed Rs 28.80 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs informed on Friday.

ICAI appealed to its one million-strong community

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has contributed an amount of Rs 21 Crore, whereas the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has contributed an amount of Rs 5.25 Crore and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India has contributed an amount of Rs 2.55 Crore.

The CA exam regulator has appealed to its one million strong students and member community to actively participate in the fight against this global pandemic and also donate generously for the cause.

ICAI along with its family of members, students & employees stands in solidarity with the nation in this fight against #COVID19Pandemic. ICAI pledges to contribute Rs 21 Cr towards #PMCARES fund for #Corona relief measures as per clarion call given by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/fbhXrUNKQE — The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (@theicai) April 9, 2020

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people from all walks of life have come forward to contribute and help the country in its fight against COVID-19.

The minimum amount one can donate towards PM Cares Fund is Rs.10 and the donations will be exempted from tax and fall under Corporate Social Responsibility. The Prime Minister is the chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister And Finance Minister.

With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

