3 Samajwadi Party Leaders Booked For Trying To Extort Rs 10 Lakh From Party Colleague In UP's Pratapgarh

Three Samajwadi Party leaders in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh have been booked for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a party colleague and threatening him, a police officer said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on Friday against SP district president Chavinath Yadav, general secretary Abdul Qadir Jilani, acting president Gulshan Yadav and some unidentified people under IPC sections 386 (extortion by showing fear) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Chavinath Yadav is currently lodged in a Kaushambi jail in a case.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said Javed Akhtar, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and advocate, lodged a complaint that he was called to a Pratapgarh court to meet Chavinath Yadav when he was brought there for appearance on September 12.

Akhtar has alleged that there Chavinath Yadav and Jilani demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

A few days later, some unknown people came to meet him and said that SP acting district president Gulshan Yadav had sent them to collect Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened to kill him if he refused.

The police officer said they were investigating the matter.