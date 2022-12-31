3 Stolen Idols Traced To Foreign Auction Houses, TN Initiates Process For India Return

The Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing is preparing paperwork to retrieve three idols stolen from the state and bring them back to India. The idols were stolen and were to be auctioned at the Christie's Auction House, Sotheby's and another house in Manhattan, said DGP K Jayanth Murali Friday. Police say they have gathered enough evidence to establish the Indian origin of the idols.

#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu stolen idol controversy: Stolen Idol traced to auction houses abroad.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgafNU pic.twitter.com/twfWGxjhK5 — Republic (@republic) December 31, 2022

India takes steps to reclaim idols

One of the idols, a Buddha, originally belonged to Arapakkam in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district. The Buddha idol will be reinstated at its original location and paperwork for that is expected to be submitted within a week's time.

The two other stolen idols include a Lord Nataraj bronze idol and an idol of Alingana Murthy.

The Lord Nataraj bronze idol, stolen in 1972, will return to its original location in Akilandeswari Sametha Kothandarameshwar temple in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

The Alingana Murthy idol will be returned to Sri Tolisvarar temple Kovilpalayam in Perambalur district.

Tracing the idols

The Buddha Idol: The Buddha idol was obtained from alleged international idol smuggler Subash Kapoor's gallery in New York by the district attorney's office in Manhattan. The idol is now available at the Manhattan DA's office warehouse.

Idol of Alingana Murthy: The Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing had stumbled upon a catalogue of Sotheboy's where they found the idol of Chandrasekhar and his wife Chandrasekhar Amman. The idol was auctioned on March 26, 1998 for USD 85,000.

Lord Nataraj idol: The Lord Nataraj idol was found after the Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing accessed an auction notice by Christies.com on December 16. The idol had a bid price of 200,000 to 300,000 euros.

Tamil Nadu police immediately raised concern. "As there was adequate proof to establish ownership of the idol, authorities in India and abroad were alerted to stop the auction. The DGP also put out a tweet and personally contacted the Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf over phone," according to a press release.

Image: PTI