3 Terrorists Killed, 2 Jawans Martyred As Army Foils Twin Infiltration Bids From Pakistan

With Line of Control witnessing a “Zero” attempt to push terrorists from Pakistan for 133 days, Thursday at LoC turned out to be full of bloodshed as Pakistan resorted to its old tactics of pushing terrorists into Indian soil. Indian and Pakistan Armies on February 25, 2021, agreed to abide by the ceasefire agreement, there have been zero incidents of cross-border firing since then along 740-km LoC, despite strict vigil being maintained by various agencies.

Two Pakistani terrorists have been gunned down while two Army jawans lost their lives in an encounter that broke out in the Dadal area of Sundarbans Sector along the Line of Control today morning.

“Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K), Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from 29 Jun 2021. Subsequently, the information was corroborated on 08 Jul 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed. Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have been recovered from the terrorists. In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues,” Army said in its statement.

While in another operation, one terrorist got killed while trying to enter the Indian Territory in Naoshera Sector along the Line of Control on July 07. He was part of a group that was tasked to carry out a major terror strike on the death anniversary of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani but was averted timely.

"In the early hours of 07 Jul 2021, a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Naoshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralized and his body has been recovered. Also, war-like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition, and two hand grenades have been recovered from the terrorist. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control."

(IMAGE: PTI)