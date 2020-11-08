3 Terrorists Neutralised In J-K's Machil, 3 Security Personnel Martyred During Cross-fire

Jammu and Kashmir's security forces on Sunday neutralised three terrorists in Machil sector, foiling their infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC). Three security force personnel, including a Captain, lost their lives in the joint encounter which was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Army.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway," said Border Security Force in a statement.

As per the security forces, on the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised along Line of Control (LoC), after he was intercepted by the Indian Army. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were annihilated. During the cross-firing, three Indian soldiers, however, also lost their lives. Meanwhile, the forces have recovered an AK rifle and two bags from the site.

Earlier this year, Indian Army chief General Naravane had said that the army was continuously thwarting Pakistan's attempts to smuggle in weapons and militants on to the Indian soil. To tackle the infiltration attempts, the Indian Army has launched 'Operation 500'. In September, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had announced that 177 terrorists had been killed in 73 anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)

