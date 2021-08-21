3 Terrorists Of JeM Neutralised In Awantipora Without Collateral Damage: IGP Kashmir

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar on Friday said three local terrorists who have been neutralised in an encounter in the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora were part of a hit squad of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit. IGP warned terrorists for their activities and said that the Indian forces are so professional that they can spot them in any location. He noted that the forces completed the 7 operations against the terrorists without any collateral damage.

Three terrorists neutralised in Awantipora

IGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar stated, "Army, 42 RR and police launched 7 operations and early morning firing started in which 3 terrorists of JeM were killed. One has been identified. A few days back we released the list of top 10 targets, this terrorist was also included in that list."

He added, "No civilian was injured or faced any trouble during the operation. It was a very difficult operation but our forces have completed this operation without any collateral damage. None of our officers has been injured. Our soldiers surrounded them very close to the target and did not give them any chance to leave."

IGP Vijay Kumar stated, "I want to say this to the Terrorists and their family members, if you think that by killing the civilians and then hiding somewhere in the mountain and we will not be able to do anything, then do not think so. Our forces are professional enough to track you down and find you there."

JeM terrorists killed

The incident occurred only one day after security forces killed two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists during an encounter in the Pampore district of Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday morning. One of the two terrorists was involved in the July 23 assassination of a peon at a government school in Pastuna, according to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. Khrew's Musaib Mushtaq has been identified. The second terrorist killed was Muzamil Ahmad Rather, a native of Chakoora, Pulwama.

