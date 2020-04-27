3 Unidentified Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Kulgam District Of J&K

Three unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter which broke out in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. A police spokesman said on Twitter that three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight that broke out today morning. Reports suggest the encounter erupted after a patrol party of the 19 Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police were attacked in Lower Munda, Qazigund, in Kulgam, 90 km from the city center in Srinagar. The patrol party had gone to the village after receiving ‘credible inputs’ about a group of terrorists hiding in the area.

Security forces cordoned a cluster of houses

“The security forces had cordoned a cluster of houses and as they launched a search operation in the morning, they came under heavy firing from a house where the terrorists were hiding,” sources said. However, soon after the anti-militancy operation got over and security forces withdrew from the encounter site an unexploded device went off at the Lower Munda, Qazigund (encounter site). Four children were among six persons injured in a blast near the encounter site and one of them was referred to SMHS Srinagar hospital while three others require “surgical intervention".

Reports suggest that the area was sanitized of the explosives while the announcement was made, urging people not to venture into the prohibited area, however, there seems that some explosives had been left unnoticed which these people fiddled with, leading to the blast. Five of the injured were shifted to Sub-district hospital Dooru and one seriously wounded, 15-year-old Obaid Beigh son of Bashir Ahmad Beigh of Lower Munda, to emergency hospital Qazigund. However, Dr. Asima Nazir, Medical Superintendent of emergency hospital Qazigund said that one injured was administered first aid and later shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Pertinently, in the last one week, six encounters have been reported in south Kashmir in which 17 local militants and one of their associates were killed. Over 60 militants, including several top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have been killed in counter-insurgency operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far.

April witnessed the highest number of militant casualties with 30 terrorists killed so far.

