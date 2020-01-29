The Debate
Beating Retreat 2020: India's Armed Forces Conclude Mesmerising Republic Day Celebrations

General News

The Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi saw a spectacular show of performances by the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces-- Army, Navy and Air Force

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

The iconic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the conclusion of the 4-day Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony saw combined participation by the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces-- Army, Navy, and Airforce.

READ | Beating Retreat: Services at 2 Delhi metro stations to be curtailed on Jan 29

Indian Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief attends the Beating Retreat Ceremony

This year's Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Commander-in-Chief for all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. The Ceremony was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

Apart from President Kovind, the ceremony also saw the attendance of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Minister of Law and Justice of India Ravi Shankar Prasad, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, and many other leaders. 

READ | Newly opened Indian Embassy of Djibouti celebrates Republic Day onboard INS Sumedha

Beating Retreat 2020

The 2020 Beating Retreat ceremony saw Wing Commander Vipul Goyal giving the command to the Inter-services guard.

The Air Force march was led by Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma and three other officers. The principal conductor of the Beating Retreat ceremony was Maj Ashok Kumar.

The ceremony saw a total of 26 performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force, state police and Central Armed Police Force bands. The bands took turns to enthrall the audience. 25 tunes prepared by the Indian musicians for the ceremony, including 'Indian Soldiers', 'Herana Heran', 'Mushkoh Valley', 'Tejas', 'The Great Marshal','Namaste India', among others. The event was concluded with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha.'

This year's ceremony saw the participation of 18 military bands, 15 pipes and drums bands from regimental centers and battalions. 

READ | Indian Army greets citizens on Republic Day 2020: The video that will make you proud

History of Beating Retreat ceremony 

The Beating Retreat is considered to be a centuries-old military tradition. At the sounding of retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, returning to their camps at sunset.

The ceremony traces its roots to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army came up with the concept of this unique ceremony. The very first Beating Retreat ceremony was witnessed in the early 1950s when Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India for the first time post Independence. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru then asked for Maj. G.A. Roberts. Major Roberts was instructed by the then Prime Minister to plan something spectacular and eventful to mark the Queen's visit.

Roberts then conceived of the Beating Retreat in honour of the visit, by developing the ceremony of display by the massed bands. Army, Air Force and Navy bands with pipes, drums, bugles and trumpeters from various regiments took part. 

READ |From Frogs in Goa to Meghalaya's root bridge: Every state's Republic Day 2020 tableau

READ | Republic Day 2020: Netizens flood the internet with colorful pictures and wishes

