3-year-old Child Amongst 5 Civilians Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Uri

A three-year-old child was killed in the heavy, unprovoked fire opened by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri district. The Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire at four different places on Friday morning attacking civilian establishments. Nearly 5 civilians have been killed in the heavy shelling by the Pakistani Army upon civilians across the LoC while several have been left injured. As per official data, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire nearly 4707 times between August 2019 and July 2020, in which 24 civilians have been killed and 19 security personnel have martyred.

Indian Army decimates Pak bunkers

Retaliating effectively to Pakistan's unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, the Indian Army rattled several bunkers and posts across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan had opened up unprovoked fire at four different places across the LoC on Friday attacking civilian establishments. In response, the Indian Army destroyed large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads during which 10-12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed, as per ANI sources.

As a result of the unprovoked ceasefire violation, three Indian Army soldiers have also laid down their life amid the heavy shelling. Two jawans have been martyred in the Uri sector along LoC where 3 civilians were killed whereas one soldier laid down his life in the Gurez sector.

'Multiple terrorist launch pads damaged'

Issuing a statement on the same, the Indian Army informed that the Pakistani Army had opened fire across Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors. "Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured. The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice," the Indian Army statement read.

"Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," it added.

The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in the Kupwara District along the LoC, as a result of which, mobile internet services have been snapped in the region. While no loss of life or property has been reported from the region so far, civilians have been rushed to safehouses. The unprovoked fire by the Pakistani Army along the LoC in Sawzian sector of Poonch district has caused injuries to six civilians in the region.

In the Gurez sector, five civilians have been injured due to the unprovoked fire. The Indian Army has also foiled an attempted infiltration bid on Friday. This is the second such instance within a week, with the previous attempt being foiled on the intervening night of November 7-8 in which three terrorists were killed and four Indian Army soldiers were martyred.

