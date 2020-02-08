Union Budget
3-year-old Singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' With Her Father Is 'cuteness Overloaded'

General News

A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl named Veda, singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' from movie Roja with her father on stage has taken the internet by storm.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
3-year-old

A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' with her father on stage has taken the internet by storm. In the video one can see the father singing the song and then the girl comes on stage with a microphone and interrupts him. Later, Agrawal tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning. 

The three-year-old then starts singing the song while the audience cheers her. According to the Twitter post, this was the first time that the father-daughter duo performed together on stage. The video shared by Veda's mother has already received nearly two lakh views and almost 15,000 likes. Several Twitter users have also praised the little girl for her effortless singing and her father as well for supporting her. 

READ: LeBron James Takes Over Internet After Dancing On TikTok With His Son Bryce: WATCH

'Cuteness overloaded'

Several netizens also gave Veda their blessing. One user wrote, “Your princess will grow up to be a confident Woman, tks to her dad making her comfortable on stage”. Another user wrote, “Wow! This brought a wonderful start to the day. God bless”. “That's cuteness overloaded, blessings to the sweet angel!” wrote another. 

READ: Kerala: Bride Surprises Groom With Dance Performance, Internet All Hearts

READ: Makeup Artist Becomes Internet Sensation After Creating Optical Illusion Onto Her Face

READ: Male 'Superb Bird Of Paradise' Does Incredible Mating Dance, Leaves Internet Awestruck

Published:
