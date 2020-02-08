3-year-old Singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' With Her Father Is 'cuteness Overloaded'

A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' with her father on stage has taken the internet by storm. In the video one can see the father singing the song and then the girl comes on stage with a microphone and interrupts him. Later, Agrawal tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning.

The three-year-old then starts singing the song while the audience cheers her. According to the Twitter post, this was the first time that the father-daughter duo performed together on stage. The video shared by Veda's mother has already received nearly two lakh views and almost 15,000 likes. Several Twitter users have also praised the little girl for her effortless singing and her father as well for supporting her.

'Cuteness overloaded'

Several netizens also gave Veda their blessing. One user wrote, “Your princess will grow up to be a confident Woman, tks to her dad making her comfortable on stage”. Another user wrote, “Wow! This brought a wonderful start to the day. God bless”. “That's cuteness overloaded, blessings to the sweet angel!” wrote another.

So damn cute little angel😘😘😘 lots of love❤❤ — Anu Mathur🇮🇳 (@AnuMathur19) February 5, 2020

Congratulations for having such a beautiful, confident n intelligent child.

God bless u all 😇 — Shivpriya (@SatiShambu11) February 5, 2020

It is such a wonderful feeling to watch the duo perform!! God bless you all!! Stay happy, forever!! — Radhika Aravind (@radvind) February 5, 2020

Oh! Such a wonderful baby and her confidence in singing..I wish her all the best. God bless her.

जै श्री कृष्ण । 🙏🙏 — KISHAN (@friendlykishan) February 4, 2020

This made my day, cutenesses overloaded. God Bless 🙏 @Rk73616242 @Fastwheel — Manish Singh (@manishdfhpl) February 5, 2020

Arey koi thousand likes ka Option Do mujhe 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — 🇮🇳हरमीत सिंघ भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@singh_harmeet84) February 5, 2020

