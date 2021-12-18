30 active COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Thirty COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus tally of the northeastern state remained unchanged at 55,320 as no new case was reported.

The death toll also remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 55,010 people have been cured of the disease so far, including three on Friday, he said, adding that the recovery rate slightly improved to 99.44 per cent from 99.43 per cent on the previous day.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 18, followed by Namsai (four) and West Kameng (three).

The state has thus far tested over 12.02 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 203 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 14.46 lakh people have been inoculated to date, including 1,232 on Friday. PTI UPL ACD ACD

