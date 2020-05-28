'30 Groups In India Trying To develop COVID-19 Vaccine': Principal Scientific Advisor

There are about a total of 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop vaccines, of around 20 are keeping a good pace, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. K Vijay Raghavan said while addressing a news briefing on Thursday.

Addressing the briefing, Raghavan said that it takes at least 10 years to develop a vaccine but since the Coronavirus pandemic has made any progress ever more urgent, the world is investing in over 100 vaccines to have a suitable one within a year. He said the entire process will cost 2-3 billion dollars but expressed confidence that Indian vaccine manufacturers have the capacity to churn out vast quantities if and when a vaccine comes out.

"Our vaccine manufacturing is very good and top class. Every two out of every three vaccines provided to a child in the world is made in India. India is the world's top generic drug producer. But over the years, our companies are not only into vaccine manufacturing but also in vaccine development and R&D. Even start-ups have got into vaccine development in a big way," PSA Raghavan said.

4 types of vaccine

Prof. K Vijay Raghavan said that there are four categories of vaccines — mRNA vaccines, attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines and adjuvant vaccines — and some Indian companies are in the late pre-clinical stage and which will be done by October this year while some others may get studies in February 2021.

The official further said that Indian companies are also collaborating with foreign partners who are leading in their vaccine development efforts. "Whenever the vaccine is developed (in abroad), the manufacturing (by India partners) will start," he said.

Hackathon for drug designing

Prof. Raghavan also said a vaccine is not a switch that it will be available to everyone from Day 1 and the challenge will lay in making sure the access to is as wide as possible. On the development of COVID-19 drug, Raghavan said a drug designed to attack the virus has to attack only its unique parts so that it doesn't start affecting a person's own body cells.

"Designing new drugs is a big challenge. In India CSIR and AICTE have started a high-end hackathon where students are trained in drug designing," the official said. "RT-PCR tests for virus genetic material, a second test in the offing to check for virus particles. There are variations of RT-PCR, IIT Delhi has developed one," he added.

