30 MBBS Students Test Positive At Mumbai's Medical College, BMC Mayor Expresses Concern

Even as the country records minimum COVID-19 daily cases after 6 months, the scare of the COVID third wave continues. On Thursday, 30 MBBS students of civic-run Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 raising fear among the authorities, news agency PTI reported. Amid the fast-paced daily vaccinations, cases of COVID-19 infection after vaccination are coming across. All the students who were detected with mild COVID-19 symptoms were vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19. Among 30, two students have to be admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital for treatment, while the other students are under home quarantine.

30 students tested positive in Mumbai's medical college

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar is overlooking the case and is investigating the reason for the spread of the virus. "We are investigating how the student got infected but there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college," she told ANI.

Mumbai | 23 MBBS students test positive for #COVID19 at KEM Hospital. All 23 students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college: Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/hv5SUDflma — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The reports of these infections among the students have raised some serious concerns among health authorities in Maharashtra, who have been able to bend the COVID-19 curve in the state after prolonged efforts and several rounds of stringent lockdowns. Mayor Pednekar expressed her concerns on the matter and further added that the people have been advised to strictly abide by the COVID-19 guidelines, even after getting vaccinated. She added, “Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been constantly asking people to follow COVID-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it.”

The news comes at a time when the state was preparing to re-open the school and educational institutes for classes 5-12. Mayor Pednekar had announced strict standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4. The state will also be re-opening all the religious places for public visits from October 7.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 3,187 fresh cases and 49 people succumbed to the virus in the last twenty-four hours, taking the statewide death toll to 139,011. Around 3,253 people recovered from COVID on Wednesday. However, the state still has more than 40,000 active cases. India recorded 23,529 cases and 311 deaths in the last twenty-four hours.

