30-year-old Man Found Dead With Stab Marks On Body In North-east Delhi

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Bela farm area in north-east Delhi on Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials say the the body was recovered shirtless and possessed wounds on the neck and abdomen. Police suspect the person was murdered and his body disposed off in the area. "We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. We have formed teams to inquire about missing individuals in the area and their status," said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Delhi.

The incident comes after a body without a head was recovered from the Geeta Colony flyover. Remains of the body was found in two polythene bags. Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.