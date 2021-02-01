30-year-old Woman's Career Choice Is 'very Inspiring', Telangana MLC Salutes Her Courage

A 30-year-old Telangana woman has earned praises for taking up a career path that is generally not opted by women. According to ANI, Adilaxmi works with her husband in their automobile repair shop in a bid to support their family, which includes two daughters who are 9 years and 7 years old. The story of Adilaxmi came into the light after MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha interacted with her. Kalvakuntla was impressed by the 30-year-old’s determination and instantly expressed her desire to help her.

As per reports, Adilaxmi wanted two additional machines at her automobile shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem. She caught the attention of the former Member of Parliament, who later invited the 30-year-old and her family to Hyderabad. Kavitha applauded Adilaxmi’s determination and hard work and she also put in to support her family.

During their meeting, Kavitha interacted with the family, felicitated them and extended assistance to the family for buying a new machine. She also ensured good education for Adilaxmi’s daughter. While taking to Twitter, Kavitha called Adilaxmi an “inspiration for many” and further shared a video of the 30-year-old working at the auto repair shop.

Kavitha said, “Adilaxmi and her story has inspired me. Her determination to break the predetermined shackles and to walk that extra mile for her family is so heart-melting. Saluting her courage!”

The story of beautiful, strong and an inspiration for many - Adilaxmi and her family. God bless them pic.twitter.com/IeCMs88bEV — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 31, 2021

‘Truly inspiring’

Following the social media post, several internet users lauded the 30-year-old for her hard work and also praised the former minister for help. One user wrote, “The courage you give them will take them somewhere, Thank you for your helpful quality @RaoKavitha". Another added, “Truly inspiring! Every work deserves respect and a decent pay. Though the change is evident we still need to go a long way appreciating and valuing the dignity of labour”.

