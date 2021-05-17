'300 O2 Plants Will Be Installed In UP And Will Be Funded By PM & CM Care Fund': CM Yogi

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the first wave of Coronavirus, people did not require that much oxygen, but in the second wave, more oxygen is required. Speaking further, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that in an attempt to fulfil the need for oxygen, the state government took help from the Centre.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We will be installing 300 oxygen plants, which will be funded by PM care fund and CM care fund."

CM Yogi: 'Free O2 for people above 45 yrs of age'

While stating that the people above 45 years of age will get free medical oxygen from the Government of India (India), CM Yogi said that the people below 45 years of age will get free COVID-19 vaccine, which will be funded by the Uttar Pradesh government. Clarifying that the state is not under lockdown, he said, "It's curfew and it has been implemented to break the chain."

Asserting that the state administration is preparing for the third wave of the pandemic in advance, Yogi Adityanath said, "We have created 100 bedded pediatric wards in every district." He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government has now issued an advisory regarding the Black fungus and will also treat the infected patients.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 16,19,645 positive cases, out of which, 14,39,096 have successfully recovered and 17,546 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 10,505 new cases, 24,837 fresh recoveries and 308 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,63,003.

(Image: ANI, Unplash)