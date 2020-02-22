The Debate
3000-tonne Gold Deposits Found In UP's Sonbhadra; Makes Indian Reserve World's 2nd Largest

General News

In a massive gold rush, the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and the Mining on Friday have discovered two gold mines which amount to 3,350 tonnes of gold

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttar Pradesh

In a massive gold rush, the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and the Mining and Geological Survey of India on Friday have discovered two gold mines which collectively amount to 3,350 tonnes of gold ore. The two ores - located at Son Pahadi and Hardi village in Uttar Pradesh put together could be more than five times India's current gold reserves which is around 626 tonnes, as per records. The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling on putting the gold deposits on lease for mining, says District Mining Officer K K Rai.

3000-tonne gold deposits found

About Sonbhadra gold reserves

The work on the gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the Geological Survey of India. The gold reserve found at  Son Pahadi is reportedly 2,943.26 tonnes and the one at Hardi is reportedly 646.15 tonnes. Auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon, as stated by the government.

Moreover, the discovered gold deposits are estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Reports state that a seven-member team have visited the area on Friday for geo-tagging and mapping the goldmine. The team will reportedly submit its report to the Directorate of Geology and Mining by February 22. 

Centre and state hails the goldrush

Hailing the gold find, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that with the increased reserve, India will now have the world's 2nd largest gold reserves. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K P Maurya has hailed the find stating, "This is a blessing before Mahashivratri for the Centre and state. This will help the country and the state's economic state".

Published:
