3000-year-old Potsherds With Tamil Inscriptions Found In Thirunelveli

Several potsherds with Tamil inscriptions of the word "Puli'' meaning tiger have been found, among others, during the second round of excavation in an area of 36 acres at Thulukarpatti in Thirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. The discovery has been made during the excavation by Tamil Nadu State Department of Archeology (TNSDA) which has been working to uncover and promote the Tamil civilisations.

A total of eight such locations have been identified and the process of excavation has been going on for the past many months. The excavation at Thulukarpatti near Valliyur in Tirunelveli district began on March 15, 2022.

The first potsherd with the Tamil inscription "Puli" was found a few days back which was followed by the discovery of more such potsherds with other Tamil words being written on them including "Thee" meaning fire, "Thi" meaning arrow and "Kurran" meaning shell.

A potshed found during excavation at Thulukarpatti. Photo: Republic Media

These excavations have resulted in the finding of such potsherds which were found in different colours including red, black, blackish-red, and black and red tiles with white spots as well as burial urns. The excavations have also revealed pottery shards with inscriptions and beautifully decorated pottery.

According to TNSDA's statement, so far more than 11 mounds have been discovered in this settlement, along with more than 1,100 artefacts including bronze idols, iron tools, terracotta toys, glass beads and blue stone beads.

The brick red coloured artefacts discovered during excavation. Photo: Republic Media

These findings indicate and provide further evidence that literacy and arts existed in the past in the native Tamil civilisations. Ongoing research in this area by archeologists is expected to bring forth more such new information.

"Among the potsherds found, the Tamil letters ‘Thi E ya’, ‘Thi sa" and "Ku vi ra" have been identified to be inscribed upon them. This is a good proof of literature existing in the Tamil community living on the banks of the river Nambiyar with its own cultural elements,” stated Tamil Nadu Minister for Archeology Thangam Thennarasu.

He added, "The Thulukarpatti civilisation is said to have flourished at the same period as the 3000-year-old Sivakalai and Aditchanallur civilisations in Thoothukudi district. These excavations will throw light on some extraordinary findings helping us to unearth the living conditions of ancient Tamils, their rich culture, and the objects they used. Similar to Keezhadi, the Thulukarpatti civilisation will also find its place in the world's archeological map.”