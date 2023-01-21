302 Signatories, Including Retired Judges & Veterans, Rebut BBC 'propaganda' Documentary

As outrage over the BCC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi grows, 302 signatories including retired judges, retired bureaucrats and retired Armed forces veterans issue a statement rebutting the docuseries.

In a statement, signatories said the 'staple, dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice' of the BBC toward India have resurfaced as a documentary'.

"Not only is the BBC series, judging from what we have seen of it so far, based on delusional and evidently reporting, but presumes to question the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice of India’s existence as an independent, democratic nation, a nation which functions according to the will of people of India" letter reads.

"Glaring factual errors apart, the series- which uses the words 'allegedly' and 'reportedly' repeatedly, (not 'factually')- reeks of motivated distortion that is as mind-numbingly unsubstantiated as it is nefarious," the letter added.

Documentary sidelines core fact

The signatories said that the documentary sidelined the core fact that the Supreme Court of India unambiguously ruled out any role of PM Modi, who was then CM, in the Gujarat 2002 riots.

"So now we have a British media organisation, the BBC, which naturally thrives on the sensationalism of how false its basis is, setting itself up to second guess and dismiss the verdict of the apex of the Indian judiciary, the Supreme Court. This alone exposes the BBC's malafides, and leads one to question the motivations behind this series," the letter said.

The letter stated the BCC underestimates one thing - the passionate patriotism towards the nation that connects all Indians across the globe. "When it comes to our motherland, we Indians stand united. UNited in principle, and without bias against any of our own."

"We cannot allow just about anyone to run amok with their deliberate bias, their vacuous reasoning hiding behind phrases like "it was widely reported' or that 'there were pretty credible reports'," they said.

The letter also suggested BBC make a documentary called, "BBC: The Ethical Question", questioning their own bias against Prime Minister Modi.