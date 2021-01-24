308 Pak Twitter Handles Attempting To Disrupt Farmers' Tractor Rally, Alleges Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday revealed that they had received multiple inputs of Pakistan trying to hijack the farmers' protest and create disturbances via social media ahead of the January 26 'Kisan tractor rally.' "We have received many inputs of disturbances under the plan, inputs of disturbing the tractor march," said Special CP intelligence, Delhi police Deependra Pathak.

"Around 308 Twitter handles from Pakistan are trying to create a disturbance. From 13 to 18 January our analysis has found that 308 Twitter handles were tried to create trouble from Pakistan. The handles originating from Pakistan are pushing hashtags related to the tractor rally. Extremists groups have their eyes on the rally. We will have security arrangements to tackle this," he added.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police gave a nod to the farmers to go ahead with their Republic Day tractor rally amid high arrangements of security. "This is a challenging task for Delhi Police. We are working professionally on the basis of input and deployment has been discussed with farmers. Delhi Police will make arrangements for farmers in an amicable atmosphere," said the Special CP.

Permission to enter Delhi granted

Moreover, the Delhi police has announced that the farmers would be allowed to enter Delhi for the tractor rally, with barricades being removed from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipour borders. The permission to enter Delhi has been given only for the Republic Day, with an assurance from the farmers that they will go back to their protest sites the following day.

"We are respecting the farmer's wish of taking out a tractor march. To maintain the security and farmer's wish our barricades will be removed from 3 places of Delhi-- Singhu border, Tikri and Ghazipur. From there our barricades will be removed and farmers will be allowed to come inside Delhi to the main roads for some kilometres. On this, we have come to an agreement. They will be allowed to enter 63 kilometres from Singhu, equal distance from Tikri and 46 kilometres from Ghazipur," said the Delhi Police.

Central Forces to be deployed

The route for the Kisan tractor rally has been finalized and approved by the Delhi Police. Sources have revealed that roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally. All officers of the Delhi Police, as well as CAPF and other forces, have been deployed for Republic Day Parade security. They have been asked to remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangements with regards to the rally.

