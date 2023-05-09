31 Couples Tie The Nuptial Knot At A Mass Marriage Ceremony In Maharashtra's Latur District

Thirty one couples have tied the nuptial knot at a mass marriage ceremony held in Maharashtra's Latur city. The event was organised by Sarvajanik Nyas Nondani Office in association with an all religious mass marriage ceremony committee on the ground of Shri Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple here on Sunday evening.

Former state minister Diliprao Deshmukh presided over the programme. Bombay High Court Justice Shivkumar Dige, Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Mahendra Mahajan were present as guests of honour on the occasion. The couples entered wedlock amid rituals of their respective religion. A procession of the 31 brides and grooms was taken out from Ukka Maidan to Siddheshwar Temple amid the bursting of firecrackers as a mark of celebration.