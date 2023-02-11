'31-engine Burn Enough To Reach Orbit', Says Space X Founder Elon Musk

SpaceX's giant Starship vehicle has taken a huge step toward its first-ever orbital test flight, which has been considered as a celebratory moment for the company. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX wrote, "Super Heavy Booster 7 completed a full duration static fire test of 31 Raptor engines, producing 7.9 9million lbs of thrust (~3,600 metric tons) – less than half of the booster’s capability." Further, they also shared pictures of the ignition.

Super Heavy Booster 7 completed a full duration static fire test of 31 Raptor engines, producing 7.9 million lbf of thrust (~3,600 metric tons) – less than half of the booster’s capability pic.twitter.com/cNLmp3Pn7G — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 10, 2023

Starship's 31-engine burn

This Starship is a first-stage prototype known as Booster 7 that has ignited 31 of its 33 Raptor engines during a "static fire" test on February 9 at Space X's Starbase facility in South Texas. They also shared the aerial view videos on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, Space X wrote,"Views from drone of Booster 7's static fire test."

Views from drone of Booster 7's static fire test pic.twitter.com/KN4sk1nohf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 9, 2023

According to the tweet by the company founder and CEO Elon Musk, the goal was to fire all 33 Raptors during the test, which occurred at 4:13 p.m. EST (2113 GMT; 3:13 p.m. local Texas time). However, only 31 engines were fired in total. Further, he assured that 31 engines are enough to reach orbit. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit!"

Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall.



But still enough engines to reach orbit! https://t.co/QYx3oVM4Gw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

If the Starship project can be made to work it will be a game-changer as it will be able to lift into space, reported BBC. The whole concept is outlined to be fully reusable, with both parts - the Super Heavy booster and the ship on top - which would come back to Earth to fly, time and time again. Further, Space X would be reviewing its data to investigate why it couldn't fire all 33 engines on this occasion, as per the BBC report. It will also inspect the launch pad to see what, if any, damage occurred during the short firing.