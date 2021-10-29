31 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Punjab

One coronavirus-related death was reported from Punjab on Friday, while 31 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,02,349, according to a medical bulletin.

With one death reported from Gurdaspur, the toll reached 16,557, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Rupnagar reported seven, followed by five in Mohali and four each in Amritsar and Bathinda.

The number of active cases was 253.

Twenty-five more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,85,539 in Punjab, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,340.

The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 30, while the count of recoveries has reached 64,490.

