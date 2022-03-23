31 new cases of Covid-19, nil deaths in Andhra

Amaravati, Mar 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh registered 31 fresh cases of Covid-19, 66 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

The total positive cases now touched 23,19,328, recoveries 23,04,148 and deaths 14,730, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases is down to 450, said the bulletin.

Anantapuramu district reported 11 fresh cases while eight districts added less than five each. Four districts did not report any new case in 24 hours.

Kurnool district has only one active coronavirus case while East Godavari has the most with 158. PTI DBV NVG NVG

