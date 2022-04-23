31 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,772.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 21.

A health department bulletin said 19 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,450.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,939 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 211, it said. PTI SJR ROH ROH

