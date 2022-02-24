31 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal's tally to 64,372

Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,372 on Thursday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Twenty-four new cases were registered in Namsai, four in Lower Subansiri, and one each in Kamle and Lohit and the Capital Complex region.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 239 active cases, while 63,837 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 38 on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients marginally improved to 99.17 per cent from 99.16 per cent on the previous day.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 42, followed by 36 in the Capital Complex region, and 21 in Dibang Valley.

The state has thus far tested over 12.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 990 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate dipped to 3.13 per cent from 4.77 per cent on the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 16.31 lakh people been vaccinated so far.

At least 78,535 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated, and 22,631 senior citizens have received the booster jab thus far. PTI UPL ACD ACD

