31 New COVID-19 Cases Push Sikkim's Tally To 31,482

Sikkim reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 31,482, a Health department bulletin said on Friday.

East Sikkim district registered 27 positive cases followed by 3 in West Sikkim and 1 in South Sikkim, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 618 active COVID-19 cases while 30,161 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll of the state remained at 387 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that 316 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate now is 6.2 per cent and the recovery rate is 96.8 per cent, it said.

Sikkim has far tested 2,49,879 samples for COVID-19, including 494 samples in the last 24 hours.

The Himalayan state has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 100 per cent of eligible population, while 74.57 per cent people have been fully vaccinated.

