31 New Covid Cases In Ladakh, 34 Recover

Ladakh has reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,714, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 295, officials said on Monday.

Of the total 31 fresh cases, all of these cases were reported in Leh, they said.

The Union Territory has registered 215 coronavirus-related deaths -- 157 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Thirty-four more patients were discharged from hospital from Leh after they recovered from the infection. The recovery count has reached 21,204 in the UT, they said.

A total of 1,144 samples in Ladakh tested negative for the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 272 are in Leh and 23 in Kargil district.

