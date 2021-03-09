32 Farmers' Unions Form 9-member Panel To Resume Stalled Talks With Centre Over Farm Laws

Ending the hiatus in discussions with the Centre over the three farm laws, nearly 32 farmers' unions have decided to form a panel to resume the talks with the Union government. The panel which has been constituted comprises 9 members and will lead the negotiations with the Centre which had taken a hit after the violent tractor rally on January 26. Farmers continue to protest against the three farm laws at the borders of the national capital for over 100 days now.

Earlier, farmers' unions led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) agitating at the borders had refused to hold talks with the Supreme Court-constituted panel to mediate between the Centre and the farmers. The Centre had offered unions to put off the three laws for 1.5 years to hold clause wise deliberations in the 11th round of discussions, which was rejected by the farm unions as well.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders. The three laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

'Ready to amend farm laws': Agri Min

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday reiterated that the government is ready to amend three new farm laws to respect the sentiments of farmers protesting against the legislation for over 100 days. He also attacked Opposition parties for politicising the issue at the cost of the agricultural economy and by hurting farmers' interests.

Addressing the fifth national convention of Agrivision, Tomar said that the government has held 11 rounds of talks with 41 protesting farmer unions and has even offered to amend these laws. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over three months, seeking a repeal of these three legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

