320 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Stolen From Jaipur Hospital Amid Shortage Claims, FIR Filed

In a shocking development, 320 doses of vaccine went missing from a hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday. As per reports, the incident took place at the Kawantia Hospital in the Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur, and when it came to the notice, the administration approached the police. An FIR against unidentified persons was immediately lodged.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Health Officer Narottam Sharma, informing of the incident, asserted that efforts are being made to find out how the vaccine has been stolen. "320 doses have gone missing from the hospital. We have sought a probe into the incident and have a case with the police," Sharma said.

'Vaccine shortage in Rajasthan': Ashok Gehlot

This comes right after claims of vaccine shortage in the State by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot in a letter to the Prime Minister dated April 9, had pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine stock in the State would finish in the next two days and had sought an immediate supply of 30 lakh vaccine.

Besides, he had also taken to his official Twitter handle and addressed the issue. In his tweet, Gehlot had said that the Prime Minister has given a call to celebrate 'Teeka Utsav' from Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11 to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, but the vaccine is not available in the states. He further had said that how can a festival be celebrated if there is no vaccine.

In another tweet, he had written that Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad statement about no vaccine deficiency in the states is completely wrong and had further added that Rajasthan has been a pioneer in vaccination drive and is leading all the states in the vaccination of people above 60 years of age.

On April 12, he had backed his claim with data saying, "In Rajasthan, per day administration of vaccine had reached 5.81 lah, but due to the shortage of vaccines, the process is time and again coming to a stop."

Meanwhile, the COVID situation is worsening in the State with each passing day. On Tuesday, the State had recorded 5,528 fresh cases and 28 deaths, swelling up the caseload to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979.

