322 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka reported 322 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,95,285 and the toll to 38,196. The day also saw 176 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,50,306, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to head the list of cases (149), as the city saw 105 discharges and no deaths.

The total number of active cases is now 6,754.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.93 per cent.

Out of 3 deaths reported on Saturday one each was from Chitradurga, Dharwad and Tumakuru.

Among new cases, Dharwad accounted for 76, Mysuru 27, Dakshina Kannada 13, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,984, followed by Mysuru 1,79,702 and Tumakuru 1,21,056.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,34,377, followed by Mysuru 1,77,043 and Tumakuru 1,19,805.

Cumulatively a total of 5,30,93,361 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 94,651 were done on Saturday alone.

