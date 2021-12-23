33 Omicron Cases Reported In Tamil Nadu, State's Largest Single-day Spike Of New Variant

In a major jump, Tamil Nadu with 33 fresh Omicron cases stands with a total of 34 cases of the new variant, informed Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. The state which had only one single case till Wednesday now has reported a major spike in the infections creating a situation of tension among the people.

Providing further details on it, he said that out of the fresh infections, 26 cases of infections have been reported from Chennai, four from Madurai, two from Tiruvanamalai, and one from Salem. "All the patients are being treated in isolation and are asymptomatic. However, all of them are vaccinated and there is no need to panic or get scared", he assured.

The State Health Minister also informed that he will visit The King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai for checking on the patients admitted over there.

Notably, the fresh infections came after the genomic sequencing of samples that were collected from the people testing positive for coronavirus. These patients were out of the 104 people who arrived in Tamil Nadu from other countries testing positive for coronavirus. Out of these, 82 were detected with the 'S gene drop' of the variant.

Tamil Nadu intensifies COVID-19 precautions

While Tamil Nadu records a major jump in Omicron cases, the state government has also intensified COVID-19 precautions and measures for international passengers arriving at the state. As informed by the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, the government has appealed to the Centre for allowing state authorities to conduct COVID-19 testing for all the passengers coming from any country instead of those arriving from the 'at-risk' ones.

Apart from that, as the time for Jallikattu sport nears, several doctors have also appealed to the state government to not allow the conducting of the bull-taming sport amid COVID-19 risk and variant concerns.

Image: PIXABAY/ANI