33 Persons Accused In Bank Frauds Fled Abroad: Centre Tells RS Amid Extradition Efforts

On Tuesday, the Centre told Parliament that 33 persons accused in bank fraud cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation have fled abroad as of December 11. Responding to an unstarred question by DMK Rajya Sabha MP M Mohamed Abdulla, Union MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad asserted that wilful defaulters are not sanctioned any additional facilities by banks or financial institutions and their unit is debarred from floating new ventures for 5 years. Moreover, wilful defaulters and companies with wilful defaulters as promoters have been barred from accessing capital markets to raise funds.

Weighing in on the action on fugitives, Karad stated, "Action is being taken in all such cases, and the requests for their extradition are sent to the respective countries and Interpol Red Corner notices are issued against such absconders/proclaimed absconders. In addition, the Directorate of Enforcement has sent extradition requests to various countries and filed applications under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 against defaulters fleeing Indian jurisdiction. The ED has apprised that it has taken action under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and as on December 10, 2021, properties amounting to Rs.47,099 crore have been attached by it, and prosecution complaints before special courts have been filed in 115 cases."

India's extradition efforts

The Modi government's efforts to extradite fugitives has been symbolized in the bank fraud cases involving Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Mallya, who faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks, has been out on bail in the UK since his initial arrest in April 2017. While the UK High Court not only rejected his plea against his extradition to India but also barred him from moving to the UK Supreme Court, speculation is rife that he has applied for political asylum.

On the other hand, Nirav Modi has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud the PNB to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore. Since his arrest on March 19, 2019, the PNB scam accused has been languishing in the Wandsworth Prison after being repeatedly denied bail. The UK HC is expected to take up his appeal against extradition to India in January 2022. As far as his co-accused and uncle Mehul Choksi is concerned, he secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017. India formally sought his extradition in August 2018.

Image: AP/PTI