33-year-old Rape Survivor Set On Fire By Accused Out On Bail In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old rape victim was set on fire at her home by the accused in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries, Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash said. He added that rape accused Pradeep Vishnoi has been detained for questioning. The accused of rape, who came out on bail put kerosene on the victim's body and set her on fire.

"A man entered their house in the early hours on Thursday, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name. As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her," the SHO told PTI.

Victim suffers 90% burn injuries

The victim was burnt to 90 per cent due to the fire, she has been referred to a government hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. According to the information, the victim runs a beauty parlour and has been living with her grandmother. Two years ago, the victim filed a rape case against the accused Pradeep Vishnoi. The police arrested him and sent him to jail. Recently, Vishnoi came out of jail on bail and started researching about the victim.

READ | Quad Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Suga, Biden And Morrison To Take Place Soon

SHO Omprakash said the victim's maternal grandmother has accused Vishnoi of committing the crime. The woman was allegedly raped by Vishnoi in 2018 and the trial in the case is currently on. A CCTV footage obtained from the area is being examined, the SHO said.

"The woman has been staying separate from her husband after a dispute with him. The matter is being probed from all angles and any arrest will be made only after confirmation of involvement," the SHO told PTI.

READ | Gujarat Hosts First CCC After Confrontation With China; PM, Defence Minister In Attendance

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje condemned the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said stern punishment like the death penalty should be given to those who commit such crimes and there should be no politics over such cases.

"The priority of the government is to save the life of the victim. The culprits of such incidents should get the death penalty," Khachariyawas, reported PTI.

READ | NCB Chargesheet In SSR Drug Case Accessed, Says 'enough Evidence' Against Rhea Chakraborty

READ | 'Political Vendetta Will Not Improve Situation In J&K': Farooq Slams ED Summons To Mufti

(With PTI Inputs)