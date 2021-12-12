330 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday logged 330 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,00,435 and 38,257.

In its COVID-19 bulletin, the health department said 304 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,54,817 while the active cases stood at 7,328.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as 205 fresh infections and three deaths were reported in the city.

Other districts too saw new cases including 40 in Kodagu, 15 in Dakshina Kannada, 13 in Mysuru and 11 in Shivamogga.

Apart from Bengaluru, one death was recorded in Bidar.

There were zero fatalities in 29 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

A total of 1,18,696 samples were tested in the state including 1,03,516 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.46 crore.

The state achieved 63,870 inoculations taking the total vaccinations done so far to 8.03 crore.

