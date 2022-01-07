3,300 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths In Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 3,300 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday while two people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, state capital Jaipur accounted for a maximum of 1,527 new cases, followed by 440 in Jodhpur, 219 in Alwar, 189 in Udaipur, 187 in Bikaner, 103 in Ajmer and 100 in Kota.

The state's active case count has now increased to 10,287.

According to the department, 279 people also recovered from the infection on Friday.

Jaipur and Karauli saw a fatality each due to the virus on Friday, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 8,969 in the state.

A health department spokesman said as of Friday evening, 8,50,89,967 beneficiaries have been administered coronavirus vaccine in the state. This includes 8,34,96,175 beneficiaries aged above 18 and 15,93,792 in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

