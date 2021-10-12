332 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka logged 332 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,81,732 and the toll to 37,906.

The day also saw 515 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,34,085.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top in number of cases (145), as the city saw 125 discharges and five deaths.

The active cases in the state is now 9,712.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.31 per cent.

Out of 11 deaths reported on Tuesday, five were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged three. Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada each reported one fatality.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 145, Mysuru 39, Dakshina Kannada 27, Hassan 21, Udupi 17, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,48,604, followed by Mysuru 1,78,568 and Tumakuru 1,20,472.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,25,810, followed by Mysuru 1,75,730 and Tumakuru 1,19,075.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,89,50,674 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 79,177 were on Tuesday alone.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)