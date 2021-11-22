34 Children Among Odisha’s 171 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha on Monday reported 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 34 children, which took the tally to 10,47,174 while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,394, a health department official said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the state dropped below 200 after a week. While 205 infections were detected on Sunday, 239 on Saturday, 242 on Friday, 229 on Thursday, 226 on Wednesday and 206 on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from 21 districts while nine others did not report any new infection. The rate of infection among people in the 0 to 18 years age group stands at 19.88 per cent on Monday against the previous day’s 21.95 per cent.

Of the new cases, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 76 new infections, followed by Sambalpur (13) and Cuttack (10).

One fatality was reported from Balasore district, he said, adding that 53 other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

As 171 people tested positive out of 58,104 samples tested on Sunday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.29 per cent. The TPR was 0.40 per cent on Sunday, 0.41 per cent on Saturday, 0.42 per cent on Friday, 0.39 per cent on Thursday, and 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

The state currently has 2,226 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,36,501 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease including 271 on Sunday.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.32 crore sample tests including 58,104 on Sunday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.49 per cent.

Over 1.43 crore people have so far been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)