34-year-old Woman Fatally Stabs Live-in Partner To Death In Bengaluru

A quarrel between two live-in partners—who frequently squabbled about the woman's connections with other men—turned horrific on Tuesday. The 34-year-old woman from Belagavi district allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old live-in partner at a service flat in Akshayanagar, a neighbourhood off Bannerghatta Road in Hulimavu.

The apartment on the second level of a multi-story structure had been booked by the deceased, Javed, for three days starting on September 2. He was residing there with Belagavi district resident Renuka Basavaraju Bandiwaddar, also known as Rekha Gowda. Javed was a mobile service technician from Kannur in Kerala. The two had been living together for the past three and a half years, staying in hotels, lodges, service flats, and rental homes among other places. A heated disagreement allegedly turned violent on Tuesday, and Renuka allegedly stabbed Javed in the chest in a fit of rage.

Renuka, a BA dropout, has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years. She is a single mother of a six-year-old daughter who was in the flat at the time of the incident, according to the police.

When neighbours in the same apartment felt something was off, they hurried to the flat. Renuka was seated next to him when they discovered the victim lying in a puddle of blood, and they hurried him to the hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

After Renuka admitted to stabbing him, Hulimavu police detained her. Javed's body was handed over to his family on Wednesday by the police.

(With agency inputs)