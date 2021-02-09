340km Purvanchal Expressway To Be Completed By Mid-April; PM To Inaugurate 6 Lane Highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inspected the construction and development of the Purvanchal expressway. The Chief Minister had instructed the officers to fix the launch schedule of Purvanchal Expressway by April 15. Adityanath told the public during a programme in Ghazipur that the Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

Purvanchal Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi

It is expected that vehicles will start running on Purvanchal Expressway from mid-April. The Purvanchal Expressway is touted to have direct and fast connectivity with all regions of the country including the capital New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed progress on Monday by inspecting Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, Azamgarh and Sultanpur, where he also held a review meeting with the officials. During the public interaction at Dharwar Kala in Ghazipur, he said that by April the six-lane (Expressway) will be made operational for traffic and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also set the agenda for employment and trade for the youth of Purvanchal during the inspection of the expressway. Adityanath directed the officials to complete the construction of the expressway and also prepare the framework for industrial development in Purvanchal. CM Yogi, in Ghazipur, said that after the construction of Purvanchal Expressway, employment opportunities will increase in UP. Now the youth of Purvanchal will not have to go out for employment. The expressway will create endless possibilities for development in UP. He further added that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is working for every section.

In Azamgarh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Purvanchal Expressway is a ray of hope for the people of Azamgarh. CM added, four years ago people used to tremble over the name of Azamgarh. If the youth of Azamgarh used to go somewhere, people would not give them a house on rent. Now, Azamgarh is moving ahead with a new hope of development. CM Yogi opined, that it is the expressway that will take the industrial development to new heights. He also said that the government is planning to bring Universities to Azamgarh. "Development should be our priority and we should support it positively", he said.

While addressing locals, Yogi said, "this positive support will be very decisive not only for you but also for the coming generation. Our endeavour is to have the main expressway ready by 31 March. Along with this, industrial clusters should also be developed in every district. So that youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh can get employment."

The length of this expressway is 340.824 km and it can be extended to eight lanes in future. The construction of the expressway cost about Rs 22,494 crore to the UP government. Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur will be benefited from this project.

